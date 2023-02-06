STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Cardiac arrest happens when the heart suddenly stops beating. It can often happen without warning. But there are ways to help prevent them and react to them to save a life.
All month long, the Stevens Point Fire Department and Portage County Ambulances have posted a red heart outside their stations as part of a heart healthy initiative. They hope they can keep all 30 bulbs on the panel red.
“We’re talking about saving peoples lives, and we’re also talking about families, and the people that it directly affects, that sudden cardiac arrest affects," said Assistant Chief for Fire/E.M.S. Joe Gemza.
Following a higher number of cardiac arrests in 2022, the Steven’s Point Fire Department and Portage County Ambulance want to "keep the heart red" for American Heart Month.
“We hope that next year, or this year, and the next year, we don’t have 9 sudden cardiac arrests in the month of February, that we can go with like no bulbs that are black. We want our families and we want our community to be healthy, and we want us to be around to enjoy each other," said Gemza.
For an area with a 66% survival rate for cardiac arrests last year, they want to keep people trained on how to save a life.
“We don’t want that to just stop, so we want to get out and we want to teach people CPR, and we also want to promote AED into the communities, where the average bystander can participate," said Gemza.
Throughout the month, they will also be sharing tips on healthy living across social media.
“The exercises that we’re promoting, anybody can do, they’re not age specific, you’re not running 26 miles in order to keep your heart healthy. It’s just about being active and keeping yourself fit," said Gemza.
The department hopes that the combination of teaching healthy living and lifesaving procedures leads to more bulbs staying red.
“If we can prevent that, we can keep people in their homes longer, we can keep people happier, we can keep them with their families, and they’re not seeing the hospitals or their in healthcare, they’re living what their dream should be," said Gemza.
