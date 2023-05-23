MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - "Fire and Rain", "How Sweet It Is", and "You've Got a Friend" - these classic James Taylor songs were performed last night through the Lakeland Performing Arts Association. It was the final show of the season for the LPAA.
When you can't get the man himself, there's the next best thing...a cover artist.
Newswatch 12 spoke with the artist who has made a living emulating the rock and roll hall of famer and it turns out even in Wisconsin you can go to Carolina in your mind.
Fans of James Taylor would recognize the hat, famously worn by the musician himself.
But cover artist Steve Leslie also owns the boyhood mirror of the singer.
“What a strange, symbol for me to have James Taylor’s mirror, see what I mean, I’m looking in the mirror, who do I really see it’s weird," said Leslie.
“I’ve actually started wearing these before James did, I’ve worn these most of my life, so I think he copied me," said Leslie, about the popular hat of the figure.
"My life has been, you know who you remind me of, and so there’s this weird doppelganger connection between James and I that’s been going on since most of my adult life," said Leslie.
“It’s just the same kind of persona and the same sort of aw-shucks attitude that’s on stage and that we do and that’s just natural for me, I’m not trying to be anybody else," said Leslie.
“My agent told me one time, he said, if they wanted to hear James Taylor, they would’ve stayed at home and put on their CDs. He said, they want to know about you, they want to know why you love this music," said Leslie.
“You’re not just strumming three cords and singing, its sophisticated music. It sounds simple, and that’s what great stuff is, it’s just you find things in the music all the time," said Leslie.
Leslie said he was thankful for the opportunity to play for the more than 100 in the audience. He mentioned that this was his 31st of 33 stops on tour. He added that his act has been the final show of the season for most if not all of the stops.
The LPAA will be back with a new lineup of performers starting next September.
