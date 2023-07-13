RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A long awaited business opening finally happened on Thursday in Rhinelander. Starbucks started welcoming customers at 5:30am this morning.
They're already seeing an influx of customers with some people waiting up to 30 minutes in line at their drive through. The store manager told Newswatch 12 they have been grateful for the amount of support they have received from the community.
Starbucks is located at 297 South Eisenhower Pkwy and is open from Monday to Sunday from 5:30am to 8:00pm.
