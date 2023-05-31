St. Norbert professor reflects on Jeopardy streak

DE PERE, Wis. (WJFW) - In recent weeks, as the syndicated station for Jeopardy we have witnessed the run of a Wisconsinite on the gameshow.

Ben Chan is a professor at St. Norbert College and now holds a special title in Jeopardy history. He has the most consecutive runaway wins from his first game, Chan spoke with Newswatch12 about representing the state. 

"I've gotten a lot of notes saying you know you've been a good representative for us here in Green Bay or De Pere and Wisconsin. That means the world to me," said Chan whose  streak ended last week Tuesday after a double Jeopardy comeback from an opponent. 

Nevertheless, he was invited back to the tournament of champions this fall.

"I haven't really thought about anything other than Jeopardy for the last 6 month, and I probably won't be thinking about anything other than Jeopardy for another 5 months," said Chan.

By the way, Chan has a special connection to another Jeopardy contender and host whose quite familiar with Green Bay. He beat former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a game of pub trivia years ago, and Chan has not heard back from the star since. He added that, as a professor, he probably should win against a professional quarterback.

