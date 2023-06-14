SUGAR CAMP, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, the Wisconsin DNR's forest health division keeps an eye on diseases that can hurt the health of trees across the state. In the Northwoods, the health of thousands of trees is in jeopardy because of one species of native insect.
The DNR has a rule of thumb: just because a species is native, doesn't necessarily mean it's good.
In fact, the spruce budworm - which has been infiltrating the Northwoods from Marinette county more and more since 2012 - is spreading at an alarming rate.
“It’s going to be a very widespread problem, and many people are going to see the effects of this," said Wisconsin D.N.R. forest health specialist Linda Williams.
Spruce budworm, in its caterpillar stage, is causing damage to balsam fir spruce, and tamarack trees up North.
“It’s been in the area, just much more localized, this year, it’s very widespread," said Williams.
The outbreaks happen every 30-50 years.
“When we get this kind of damage, it can cause stress to those trees and those trees could start to decline and even die over the next few years," said Linda Williams.
Recently, the defoliation is especially high in southern Vilas and northern Oneida counties.
“In some of the worst hit areas, those bugs that were supposed to break this spring, didn’t even have a chance, the spruce budworm at the buds before they even really broke," said Williams.
In its latest wave, the insects are eating off the foliage on thousands of trees.
“They’ve got another week or two left of feeding, maybe, and then they’ll be done, for the whole year, they’re done, but the damage will stay on those trees, it’s bad," said Williams.
While the DNR expects more defoliation for at least another year, people can apply an insecticide early next spring to help.
“There are other general insecticides that people could use later in the season when the caterpillars are larger, but BTK works really well on those small caterpillars and it’ll protect your trees so your trees will be able to grow new foliage and continue to survive," said Williams.
The DNR adds that pruning affected areas doesn't necessarily help extinguish the disease. Homeowners can try using the aforementioned BTK insecticide and apply it in early spring. Thus, curing a tree or two tree helps, but the issue is much larger. They are continue to sample affected areas in monitoring the issue.
