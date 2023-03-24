RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Winter is the ultimate survival test for animals... that's why some fly thousands of miles away just to avoid it. Of course, mammals don't have that option, so they've evolved different ways to make it through to spring.
Spring doesn't always come on animals' schedules as snow will almost certainly linger into April. This makes it hard for animals like deer who need to start grazing soon.
While deer can browse off some trees, food on the ground is more plentiful and nutritious. Although snow has started to melt, that doesn't mean the wintry weather is done for good.
But as one wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin DNR explains, its too bad for deer that mother nature doesn't stick to an exact schedule.
“It’s pretty good living spring, summer, fall just because there are green forbes, and everything to eat then," said Rollman.
All winter long, deer feed off supply they’ve built up in their stomach beforehand.
“That is when deer start getting closer to the end of those fat reserves. It also can delay spring green up, which is a time that ends the winter and they can start building those fat reserves back up," said Rollman.
Wildlife biologist Curt Rollman with the Wisconsin DNR says it mostly affects fawns, even in a mild winter like this one.
“That’s where we see the majority of the loses. In a severe winter, that is that age class that really feels that impact. In all honesty, our adult deer really are well adapted to winters in Wisconsin," said Rollman.
Using a measurement called the Winter Severity Index, an area can tally up to two points per day. One for below zero temperature, and one for more than 18 inches of snow.
This year, Vilas County is at 44 points to date, versus 28 for Oneida. Still moderate, but drastic contrast for neighboring counties.
“There’s been a line of snow this year. Southern Oneida, where there really hasn’t been that many days of snow," said Rollman.
While its mostly up to mother nature, people can help by having enough timber harvest for twigs and leaves or planting food plots.
“Those are the big things, setting up the deer for having a successful winter through solid habitat," said Rollman.
