MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Merrill Enrichment Center hosted a Spring Craft Show on Saturday. The facility was filled with different kind of items for people to enjoy, there were over 40 vendors on site.
MEC Program Coordinator, Vicki Gaedtke says the turnout was was amazing despite the weather.
"The turnout is pretty good the weather sometimes played a part in that the rain may of helped may not of helped it’s also fishing opener, but we seem to have a good crowd going on behind us it’s been steady all day," said Vicki Gaedtke.
This was the last spring show for the season and will start back up again in October.
