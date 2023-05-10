MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Homeowners across the Northwoods are finding time to finally clean their yards with the warmer weather as of late. The same can be said for golf courses pushing to open their tee boxes as soon as possible.
Timber Ridge Golf Club in Minocqua has fully opened for the season - but not without the help of some other golfers ready to hit the links.
“It’s been a long time coming waiting for green grass out here," said director of golf Jerry Collins.
Grounds crews are out scurrying around the course ahead of this year’s season opener.
“I mean your talking about 18 holes; this is a big piece of property that needs to get cleaned up before we can get golfers out," said Collins.
At Timber Ridge, there’s more to spring cleaning than cutting the tall grass. There’s fallen trees and branches to clean up too. That’s where community members have raised their hands before opening day.
“We just help out; they need extra hands and the more hands out here than the quicker that they’ll get open," said Mark Murphy, a golfer who joined in on the cleanup.
It has been a volunteer effort that benefits both the staff and the golfers.
“This is a really good golf course and we want really good conditions and the superintendent here and his crew do a great job, we’re trying to help out anyway we can," said Murphy.
Cleaning the brush buys time for the crew who has to take it easy on the grass coming out of winter.
“The grounds coming out a little bit softer coming out of there, you know, the frost is coming out of the ground, its going to be a little bit softer so its harder to get equipment just driving around all over the golf courses because you can do more damage that way," said Collins.
As they say...teamwork makes dreamwork, and possibly a better score too.
“Anything else you want to add about your season open experience out here? … I’m two up, haha," answered Murphy.
