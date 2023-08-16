EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - An estimated 4000 people filled the streets of downtown Eagle River for an annual event. The 42nd Paul Bunyan Fest included much more than a typical arts and craft show.
At face value this might seem just like another street fair in downtown Eagle River, blocking off streets of traffic, but actually it’s Paul Bunyan Fest 2023 – celebrating all this logging and the heritage of this era from acapella groups to wood carvers.
“We really have something to do with logging and that’s what this day is about," said wood carver Ken Schels put on the face of Paul Bunyan.
“I enjoy it, let the wood talk to me a little bit, let the bear talk to me. The bear’s been trapped in that log for 50 years I’m just letting him out of there," said Schels.
Beyond the sound of the chainsaw, the Pinery Boys could be heard singing tunes of loggers from the turn of the 20th century.
“When the guys were working in the winter in the camps, they would make up songs, so it could be one singer and everybody else chimes in on the chorus," said Ole of the Pinery Boys.
“It’s almost a spiritual thing to get together and sing and carry on the history of something that happened hundreds of years before now and it’s still living," said Axel of the Pinery Boys.
“We try to keep this music alive is really what we’re doing so it doesn’t get pushed under a rug somewhere or in a book somewhere that people don’t know about because it’s a huge wonderful part of this part of the world," said Ole.
They plan to be back here for another year in 2024.
