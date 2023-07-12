WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJFW) - Skiing might not be on the mind of many right now, but SnowRiver ski resort near the Michigan-Wisconsin border is already preparing for the season. They have an extended list of to-do's before opening.
Not only does the resort have new high speed lifts going in soon, the other item bringing the master plan to a total cost of almost 10 million dollars is their lodge renovation.
“I’ve been calling it the extreme makeover, ski area edition," said general manager Benjamin Bartz.
Change is on the way for SnowRiver Mountain Resort in Wakefield.
“It’s a busy summer for us but we’re really excited for it and are looking forward to the changes," said Bartz.
One of the many projects on the docket for Midwest family ski resort in its second season of ownership on site is a renovation to the Lodge that was once a barn.
“For the past 30 or so years it’s been relatively unchanged, until this year we are pretty much touching everything and giving it a new look," said Bartz.
Upgrading everything from guest rooms to restaurants to the pool area and lobby, the project is expected to open by the upcoming season.
“We’ve definitely bitten off a lot, we’ve got a really talented team here on site that’s working really hard and we started the day we closed and we’ll probably be working up right until the day that we open," said Bartz.
With these improvements, the resort aims to give skiers a high qualify trip near home.
“We’re trying to bring the modern mountain experience back to the Midwest and give families the opportunity to stay back close the home, not have to take a plane on their vacation...We really feel that this is what’s necessary to bring those folks back, bring people back from Milwaukee area and Chicago, we really have to provide a high-quality experience for them to bring them all the way up here and bring money back into the communities," said Bartz.
