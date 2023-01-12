EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - It was a great start to the snowmobile season for many, with snow coming early and often in late November and early December. But that trend has stopped and recent days with above freezing temperatures are not helping the trails.
January is the peak season for Eagle River, the snowmobile capitol of the world. But conditions haven't cooperated as of late. Thankfully the strong start to the season has been just enough to keep riders happy.
For Northwoods snowmobilers, it’s been a while since the last winter storm.
“It’s getting a little worn out, it’s not as sticky as we want it, we haven’t had a lot of good fresh snow recently," said Keith Nettesheim, the trail boss for the Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Club and he is doing his best with old snow
“As a groomer, you can make the trail look absolutely beautiful but it doesn’t hold up as long as you want it to when you got that fresh snow and a good base," said Nettesheim.
He says that heavy accumulation early in the season laid a solid foundation.
“The conditions, the warm weather, the cold weather, allowed that to happen. We got a nice ice base underneath this snow, so that’s why the trails are holding up actually a little better than what we would’ve normally thought they would be," said Nettesheim.
The Northwoods has seen a lot of temperatures near or above freezing which makes for tricky trail shaping.
“In those thin areas, you got to be very careful when you’re pulling that drag because you’re right down to the ground in some places, which you don’t want to do, you don’t want to stir that up, but you also want to knock down the moguls, and try to bring that snow back into the trail for the riders," said Nettesheim.
While avid riders wait for better snow, club websites have all the details they need to stay safe out there.
“You don’t know what’s coming towards you and you don’t know what those trail conditions are going to be when you get out there. Always ride right, and ride with caution," said Nettesheim.
Netteseim shared this plaque with me. It's one his club made and installs along trails to ensure proper etiquette. If you'd like to donate, you can snoeagles.org to learn more.
