LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - For the past 6 decades, the Lake Tomahawk snow hawks have entertained hundreds to thousands of people on summer nights.
Last night was their first game of the season with some of us from Newswatch 12... and playing a game in snowshoes, the comedy and competition are unmatched, as it can be recipe for disaster.
If there's one thing to know about the tryouts over the last few weeks is to forget everything that I know about running.
Since 1961, the athletes that run on the wood chips of snowshoe field in Lake Tomahawk draw thousands to town.
“Your favorite part about the season?” It’s summer, snowshoe baseball in Lake Tomahawk is summer. Summer doesn’t start until snowshoe baseball starts, and summer doesn’t end until snowshoe baseball ends," said Cole Punches, a member of the team.
It’s no easy feat to be a Snowhawk, but they certainly love a full roster, so I had to tryout.
“We actually have a hard time getting people to play, because they don’t want to look stupid, and I tell them…we all look stupid, we’re playing on snowshoes and sawdust in the summer, so it’s part of the fun of it," said Punches.
“We just want to see how people react to it, what their skills are at catching, infield practice, hitting, and just to get the feel of all the ballplayers and how they react to the ball," said team captain Jeff Smith.
The Snowhawks have games through August starting at 7:30 p.m.
