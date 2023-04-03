WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJFW) - Across the upper Midwest, temperatures are slowly trending upwards. While a few inches of snow fell for winter sport enthusiasts in Wakefield, Michigan yesterday, it was quite wet and slushy.
Most year's the Upper Peninsula gets 185 inches, but this season's tally is at 215. A good start for the new ownership group at Snoriver Mountain Resort.
“Most people go winter, ehhh not so much. But out here we’re going no, bring it on," said Al Worley who alpine snowboards with his wife Beth. The couple met and was married at the resort.
As winter gives way to spring, skiers and snowboarders have to wave goodbye to one of their favorite seasons to date.
“The best day for us is three to ten inches of powder ungroomed, and we probably had 15, 18 days of those this yea," said Al Worley.
"The weather’s been awesome too. February, we had more sunny days than we’ve had in how many seasons," said Beth Worley.
Snoriver ski resort’s Jackson Creek held a final weekend for many, like Joy Kohegyi. When asked about her favorite move on the mountain, she replied...
“Not falling…I used to be good at one point in time. No favorite moves out there are hitting the terrain park," said snowboarder Joy Kohegyi.
It caps off a season that’s emotional for some.
“This’ll be my first season without dad, and he’s been here since ’61. I tried to wear all of his passes today but I couldn’t like I couldn’t even get out of the house. We’re trying to wear them all as a tribute," said skier Chris Fruen.
Under the new ownership of Midwest family ski resort, Snoriver saw steady numbers all winter long.
“I grew up skiing here as a kid, back when I was in middle school and dreamed of what this place could be and this year was really our first, first go at trying to move on that potential and build it up to what it can be," said Snoriver general manager Benjamin Bartz.
Fun times on the slopes may be the highlight, but the atmosphere keeps them coming back.
“The chair lift operators, the groomers, everybody else that comes with it. Even inside, going to get rentals and lift tickets and everything else like that, the people are just so friendly and its just very welcoming and that’s what I love about it," said Kohegyi.
It doesn’t hurt when the Upper Peninsula saw 30 inches above their annual average.
“It’s been a really good winter, we’re hopeful that that pattern will continue and next year will be just as good if not better," said Bartz.
If you're looking for one last chance to hit the slopes, Snoriver's Black River Basin will be open this upcoming weekend.
