RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend, the world’s best water-skiers will be coming to Crandon for the National Figure 8 Barefoot Waterski Championships. In the women’s field, it’s been 2 sisters against the field in recent years.
If stepping off a ski onto you’re bare feet isn’t hard enough…try adding another layer of difficulty. - taking figure 8’s around the lake…something that 16 year old Sophie and 14 year old Ella have made an art of since picking up the act a few years ago.
“It is endurance but you have to believe that you can do it," said Sophie Miljevich.
“Who holds on the longest," said Ella Miljevich.
Every year, the Miljevich household has this mid-August weekend marked on their calendars.
“I’ve definitely gotten my endurance up and my feet don’t burn as bad as they did in the beginning of the summer," said Sophie Miljevich.
Fortunate for sisters Ella and Sophie, they can practice head-to-head for the National Figure 8 Barefoot Championships.
“She definitely challenges, me she takes me out for some runs sometimes," said Sophie Miljevich.
The sisters have split championships the past 2 years. Sophie racked up 3 titles, until her sister caught up to her last year.
When asked if she felt it was her turn last year, Ella replied, "yeah, but we’re sisters so we’re always both happy for each other."
As the boat makes 8’s in the water, the sisters build endurance by hanging on.
“It just gets harder because the waves just start to build up," said Sophie Miljevich.
“Depending what side, you’re on - if you get the whip you have to hold yourself to make sure you don’t whip out, or if you’re on the sinking side you’re getting a lot of spray in your face," said Ella Miljevich.
While it’s been these sisters against the field in recent years, their strategy remains quite simple.
“For me I just throw my head back and close my eyes and pray to God that I’m going to make it over. But some people have a technique, I guess that’s my technique," said Sophie Miljevich.
For Ella and Sophie, as long as one of them wins, it means the gold stays in the family for at least another year.
“I would rather have her win against me than someone else because I’m always happy for her," said Sophie Miljevich.
Wow, not even a title can separate the bond from those two siblings.
The tournament runs Saturday and Sunday on Peshtigo Lake outside Crandon.
