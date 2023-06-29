STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - The action is underway at SentryWorld Golf Course for the 43rd US Senior Open. But preparations for this big event have been years in the making. The course most recently finished a mini-makeover in 2021, receiving sub-air systems under the greens. But, long before the venue was even thought of as a host location for a USGA championship, Robert Trent Jones Jr. developed plans for what would become one of the most popular courses in the state.
Newswatch12 had the opportunity for an exclusive interview with the architect as follows.
"You're a part of the original build 1982 and again, the renovation in 2013. What is it like to see this place on the national spectacle?"
"Well, it's fabulous. Golf is a patient game so you have to win longtime a USGA national open but it’s here. And I think all of the fans will come and enjoy themselves and take advantage of this wonderful weather and the immaculate condition the course is in."
"So, some may be wondering why we have this umbrella here and you brought this with me. Can you tell me why?"
"Well, we couldn’t go to the flower bowl because the tournament was there, so we brought the flower hole to you and there it is, the famous flower hole at SentryWorld which we designed with John Jones in 1982. One of the things that’s interesting in the golf world you may know is that because of the Sentry Golf Course, it was an iconomic course that others copied, sort of set a new standard for Wisconsin golf and therefore Wisconsin is the it state for golf right now so come and enjoy it."
"You speak about Wisconsin, what was your vision and your planning process and making this place a spectacle for people to come and see?"
"I know the state pretty well, having worked throughout it and it’s one of the most beautiful states in the country, and golf is about beauty as well as challenge and so on. You can travel throughout the state have a lot of good experiences, but you, got to start with SentryWorld."
"Especially as it pertains to your Mona Lisa, on 16. I hear there's an old tale of you walking the grounds with the century CEO at the time, he sees 16 and says, you know, Robert, this was a little boring.to me and you had an interesting response, didn't you?"
"I did, well he was into style. So I said, Well, John, I just came back from France and your French heritage in the state and I saw lots of flowers planted behind the green San Clough in Paris and I said, so we could decorate the hole and make it a little more bright and I went away and I had drawn a little pond in front of the green, which had been dugout. When I came back, not only had he put the flowers around back in the green but in the pond and thus a collaboration was formed to create the iconic flower hole which had never been done before and which remains a special treat for those who come to see it and hopefully don’t hit their ball in the flowers."
"Where does this rank in terms of all your projects that you've done?"
"Very high is the highest anytime your peers, USGA, United States Golf Association acknowledges your work is worthy together of course with the many, many people who make it in such great condition or take care of it all these years Sentry insurance company itself, that that's the highest – it’s kind of like the Academy Award for doing a really good jo in a creative film."
