MADISON, Wis. (WJFW)- State Senator Mary Felzkowski confirmed in an interview today with WJFW-TV that she was the anonymous legislator who voted to hold up funding for the Pelican River Forest. Felzkowski, a Republican from Tomahawk, commented on the decision just minutes before Democrat Governor Tony Evers was sworn in for his second four-year term.
The Conservation Fund, a group which works to "protect America’s legacy of land and water resources," plans to receive easements on the 70,000 acre forest which the DNR approved.
In November, the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) received a memo from the DNR in relation to the property. The JFC then had until November 18th to inform the DNR of it's decision.
WXPR reports that it was then on November 21st when, then-DNR Secretary Preston Cole received a letter from the JFC chairs saying in part, “An objection has been raised to this request and a meeting of the Joint Committee on Finance will be scheduled. Therefore, the request is not approved at this time.”
During Tuesday's interview Felzkowski said, "so I'm going to be real honest and I'm going to throw it out there right now, I voted to hold it up," when asked what her involvement was in the Joint Finance Committee's decision.
Senator Felzkowski went on to say "it takes 69% of the land mass in the Town of Monico and makes it so it's never available into perpetuity."
