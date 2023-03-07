WASHINGTON (WJFW)- The popular social media app Tik Tok hosts millions of videos curated by algorithms which decide which videos a person sees. However, the app has seen increased scrutiny over the past few years for its association with the Chinese government, with some fearing the app could be used to collect Americans personal data.
Today, a group of Senators introduced a bill called the RESTRICT Act, which they say tackles national security threats from foreign tech. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin was among the group of Senators who introduced the bill. Baldwin, a Democrat, says it is the federal government's job to take action to protect the safety of Americans. During a press conference on Tuesday, Baldwin said there is a growing threat from the Chinese to collect data from Americans, joining senators on both sides of the isle.
"In recent years we've seen companies owned by or controlled by our adversaries grow rapidly with little oversight and no transparency," said Senator Baldwin.
The bill would require the Secretary of Commerce to establish procedures to identify, deter, disrupt, prevent, prohibit, and mitigate transactions involving information and communications technology products in which any foreign adversary has any interest and poses undue or unacceptable risk to national security. This is among a series of points laid out by the bipartisan group.
Baldwin went on to say if passed, the law would empower the federal government to step in. "This bipartisan legislation will empower us to respond to our changing media environment, giving the United States the tools to that it needs to assess the threat of foreign owned technology and where appropriate to take steps to restrict access," said Senator Baldwin.
Baldwin cosponsored the bill written by Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and John Thune (R-SD). To read the full text of the proposed bill, click this link.