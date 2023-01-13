WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin joined city officials from Wausau and Rib Mountain earlier today and toured the new Wausau Water Treatment Plant. The plant includes PFAS remediation technology, that was made possible through federal funding. The new plant filters out harmful contaminants from the city's drinking water. Senator Baldwin says while this may be a step in the right direction there's still a lot of work to do. "As you know and as you heard we still have a lot of hard work to do to ensure that every Wisconsin family can turn on the tap without worry about emerging containment," said Senator Tammy Baldwin.
Baldwin secured more than $3.3 dollars for Wausau and Rib Mountain to deal with PFAS contamination. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosen-berg says this will help out the community tremendously. We are now working on plans for permanent granulated activated carbon system that will remove PFAS and even future emergent contaminants from Wausau’s water for generations to come. Mayor Rosenberg says that currently PFAS levels in Wausau are at non detectable levels right now.
