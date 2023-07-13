WASHBURN, Wis. (WJFW) - This time of year, many tourists head up north to the Apostle Islands on Lake Superior. As long as weather allows, guides in the surrounding area show unique sea caves that formed thousands of years ago.
Newswatch12's had the opportunity to join one tour to see the geological features outside the national park in Chequamegon Bay.
“There’s nothing like paddling on the water, it’ll make you feel better...If you could come to the lake every day, if this could be your office," said tour guide James Stockman with Paddle Ride Adventure, one of the several outfitters around the Apostle Islands who show sea caves along the mainland.
“Three different geological layers here, the middle one being the crumbliest of them. Pretty well held together here, different places in the world the sandstone’s created differently, and not held together the same as here, this stuff doesn’t fall down too often," said Stockman.
The Apostle Islands sandstone, as it's called, brings visitors into a world of wonder.
“Once you leave dry land, some things you leave behind. You have to concentrate more on what’s at hand right then and maybe you leave stuff that bothers you back on the shore," said Stockman.
While more outfitters registered through the National Parks Service show larger caves near Bayfield, Paddle, Ride, Adventure shows different features in the surrounding area.
“For one thing, you can be winded out on one side and still get to go on the other. If you come and you only have one day and its crazy water, maybe on the other side you get to go," said Stockman.
While Mother Nature battered the shore to form the caves, she also provides a challenge for those who come to visit.
“Many will argue that it’s not an inland sea, argue away, come and play when the waves get to be four feet and we’ll argue some more," said Stockman.
Those lucky enough to visit on a good day usually to come back.
“The best time as at the end when they ask, I know I’ve done a good job when they’re asking 'what kind of kayak should I be buy', I just want people to come out and enjoy the lake," said Stockman.
