School pep rally sends Laona/Wabeno girls basketball team off to state

LAONA,Wis. (WJFW) - This is the moment that it really starts to hit home that we’re going down to Green Bay, we're going to state. A few days ago, the Laona/Wabeno girls basketball team made history by qualifying for state for the first time since combing athletics and early Thursday morning they celebrated. Head Coach Andrew Harrison says while this season was full of challenges, he’s proud of his girls for making it this far."These seniors were in fifth grade when I first got here and to see them to work throughout all the years and continue to improve and not let the failures back and use them as a reason to continue pushing and working harder its just awesome to have this success," said Coach Andrew Harrison.
Grace Krawze has been waiting for this moment for her whole life, that dream has inspired them all year long. "We strive every day to work hard in practice, going after each other, competing working hard to be better for each other and for the team," said Grace Krawze. "I’m very ready, I am so excited I don’t think I slept last night, I am so excited to get on to that state floor," said Krawze.
While Laona is known for being a small town, Kaylyn says the community has big dreams. "When things like this happen everybody tries to go all out," said Kaylyn LaRock. "That's really what's happening, we get our escorts from our fire and EMS and I think that’s the best part, people always ask if we get sick of it, but you can’t," said Kaylyn. "It’s such an incredible feeling having the whole community here to support us it really means a lot," said LaRock.
Laona/Wabeno will take on the number 2 seed Blair-Taylor in Green Bay on Friday at around 10:30. Because students and staff will be attending the tournament to support the girls, there will be no school at Laona or Wabeno tomorrow.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com