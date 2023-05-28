RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In a few days, students around the School District Of Rhinelander will be saying goodbye to school and hello to summer.. While students are getting ready for the long break, the school district is already preparing for next year.
The district is launching a new student-mentorship program, and they're looking for volunteers. This program was created to help bridge social gaps, and provide positive role models for students in the area. Superintendent Eric Burke says the program will be quite different.
"The students will be working with each other as well as the adult mentors. I found from experience that once you do that people tend to build relationships or at least an awareness of what others are thinking or feeling or those kinds of things," said Eric Burke.
Applicants will meet for an hour per week with students ranging from 6th to 12th grade. Rhinelander High School Counselor Lexi Allen believes mentors can make a huge impact for students.
"They have teachers at school they have staff sometimes its different to just have a different face then someone else to open up to that they’re not around everyday and then they’re able to see that person in the community as well so it ties that connection between school and community," said Lexi Allen.
The Rhinelander School District goal is the have 15 mentors before the new school year.
If you're interested you can visit here
