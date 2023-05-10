PHILLIPS, Wis. (WJFW) - A Wausau band teacher is in hot water because of comments he made in class, but another band teacher this one in Phillips, is set to resign at the end of the school year after some comments he made.
On April 24th, the Phillips School Board held its monthly meeting. It’s viewable on Youtube, but there was no sound. The future of the Phillips school’s band teacher Mr. Lindgren was discussed.
This followed a letter from Phillips superintendent Rick Morgan to Lindgren on March 20th recommending that Lindgren resign, or the school will seek to fire him. Some parents like Donna Calhoun are upset.
"He means everything to the students, this is totally personal and they’re in shock," said Donna Calhoun.
The superintendent’s letter points to comments made by Lindgren on March 15th. The letter reads, "We have a number of credible student witnesses who said that you said, you are all so immature i’m going to kill all you guys. You are so immature and you can’t handle anything.”
Parent Michelle Sokolowski says Lindgren has been a strong influence in the community for 11 years.
"Music education is very important to us," said Michelle Sokolowski. "It's very important to this town, the whole town comes out to see all of the parades and concerts and everything like that, they get standing ovations he’s very well liked in the town," said Michelle Sokolowski.
A Change.org petition to keep Lindgren has around 150 signatures. Band student Alison says he’s more than just a teacher.
"I’m feeling disappointed that my favorite teacher is not going to work at the school anymore and that he is a really good teacher and he didn’t do anything wrong," said Alison Sokolowski.
Glowing opinions of Mr. Lindgren are not shared by everyone. One parent Newswatch 12 spoke to said they are happy that the district is moving on, but Calhoun says she will try her best to bring him back next year.
"This is not the end and we are going to continue to fight," said Calhoun.
On Wednesday, Newswatch 12 left a message with the School District of Phillips about Mr. Lindgren’s resignation and have not heard back yet.