NEKOOSA, Wis. (WJFW) - All month long, sites across North Central Wisconsin plow off the snow for hockey fanatics to hit he ice. Sand Valley Golf Resort in Adams County was no different, welcoming 140 players on 20 different club teams from across America.
Hockey on the pond not rare, but hockey at a golf resort was made possible thanks to the grounds crew who were sculpting ice instead of mowing greens. With these temperatures, they certainly weren’t out on the course. But this time, the maintenance had their work of their own, creating some ice here to be skated on.
“It’s just really fun to be out here with a good group of guys. We’re spread out but we come together for this, and the ice is beautiful, the layout, we got a sand dune behind a pond hockey tournament, like when else do you get that opportunity, so I’m excited for that," said Mark Langford of Gimme golf/hockey Club.
“It’s been awesome watching our guys who are used to working on turf and grass in the summer, everything from our golf courses to our grass tennis, but then to fully transition to manufacturing these rinks, which are last year, they were in incredible shape, this year maybe even better," said Sand Valley communications director Brandon Carter.
“The common denominator is that you’re always dealing with mother nature. When you got big cracks in the middle of the sheet, it’s the rub of the green, or in this case the rub of the sheet," said ice commander Michael Blazich.
“With thick coats you end up with a shell surface on the top, so we just do multiple thin coats and just keep building our ice slowly. Our fulfillment is when people show up, and when that happens and people are happy, I guess that’s why we do what we do," said Blazich.
“We love to win this thing for Gimme Golf Club, but really just hanging out with the guys, I mean that’s the best part about hockey is you’re with a good group of people, just enjoying the game on and off the ice, just overall wonderful time out here," said Langford.
The vision for this new tradition continues to grow, next year they hope to have another lake with more rinks to be played on.
