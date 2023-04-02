RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, Rhinelander was voted the best city in Wisconsin. After a month long competition that had 64 cities in it, the city of Rhinelander ended up being in the finals vs Menasha in the "Milwaukee Record's Wisconsin Cities" bracket. Rhinelander ended up beating Menasha by 23%. As as prize Rhinelander will receive a "hand-delivered award" declaring it as Wisconsin's best city. Milwaukee Record will also be temporarily named "Rhinelander Record" for one day.
