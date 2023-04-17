RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Rhinelander is one of nine cities across the US selected by One Nation/One Project an arts and wellness initiative that brings artists, local governments, and health partners together. "So basically what we were learning about through this project through this process in our community, we are communicating with each other and its very unique to see the similarities between our communities even though the populations are so different," said Ashley Mclaughlin. "ArtStart has been working on addressing mental health in the area, by creating a skate park in the city so kids and young adults can have a place to have fun.
"That’s really where the opportunity stemmed from the beginning conversations of that this ONOP project came up we through our hat in for it and we were selected so it all came together and its exciting," said Ashley. For being a part of the initiative, Artstart will be receiving a grant worth $100,000. "Which we are working with the city and the Marshfield Health Systems to distribute that," said Mclaughlin. "Primary its going to be for artists opportunities so we are working with artists, local artists and regional to help us to do community engagement programing," said Ashley.
Mclaughlin with feedback from the city and the help from ONOP the says the process will become much easier. "I hope is that by starting to build these bridges and have larger conversations about how health and how art can work together and make a better place to be and a nicer place for us all to live," said Mclaughlin. In July 2024, Rhinelander will debut "No Place Like Rhinelander" on the same day as eight other cities and towns, with the goal of sharing stories unique to the area.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com