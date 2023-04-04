RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Many Republicans and Democrats across the country agree - today's state supreme court race will be the nation's most consequential election of 2023. Whoever wins will determine whether liberals or conservatives control the state's highest court and with that likely means decisions on issues like abortion access and legislative maps.
Most spring elections are pretty quiet, but not this one. The ballot includes the most expensive state supreme court race in US history - adding up to 42 million dollars to date.
Today voters turned out the polls across the Northwoods, that includes here in Rhinelander at the Hodag Dome. "Of course I feel like all of the elections are important. This one is important and has actually gotten natinoal attention because of the Supreme Court race and so it might have a little higher turnout than perhaps an ordinary April election," said Patty Fitzpatrick who works the polls at the dome.
The election brought out voters young and old, many emphasizing the importance of using their right to vote.
"There's a lot at stake and I just feel that its my patriotic duty to do whatever I can to correct things and to make things better in the world," said voter Gerald Letellier.
The polls held a steady turnout, drawing close to 600 voters by 11... including absentee ballots.
About 20 percent of the state's voting age population cast ballots in the February primary. In addition to the seat available on the state supreme court the Rhinelander ballot also includes school board candidates, the Oneida County judge and additional referendums as well.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning and will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight across the state of Wisconsin - then the tallying begins.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”