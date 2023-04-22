RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rhinelander Police Department was one of the many drug drop off locations today across the state. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient way of properly disposing your medications. Its also a way to educate the community about potential abuse and why its important to safely dispose medications. Detective Sergeant, Brian Colombino says some drugs are more dangerous than others and you misplace them.
"Well certain medications have a high potential for abuse so you don’t want them falling into the wrong hands," said Brian Colombino. "We don’t want our water supply to contaminate it or our landfills so it’s just a safe way you can dispose of them," said Brain.
You can drop of drugs from these locations during regular business hours. Rhinelander Police Department, Three Lakes Town hall, Oneida County Landfill, and Minocqua Police Department.