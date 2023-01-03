RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The City of Rhinelander is holding a planning commission hearing in order to see if that problem can be solved. "This will be seeing if our current hotel we have in town is suitable to be converted into an apartment and affordable housing," said Mayor Kris Hanus. The Rodeway Inn is currently up for sale. Mayor Hanus says the potential buyer wants to help solve want Rhinelander needs. "We have a developer who made an offer to purchase who is looking to convert it into ten-bedroom apartments, and 21 studio apartments," he said. "So, if this were to happen there will be 31 livable units in Rhinelander," said the mayor.
The last major housing development was Hidden Valley on Driscoll Road.. which was about 8 years ago. But, the town wants to provide a more affordable option. "Prior to that was Cedar Point which was more scale on what this will be from a price point and that was over 20 years ago so this is what Rhinelander desperately needs," said Hanus. "We haven’t seen it in a long time and even one apartment more will help our housing situation, being able to possibly bring in 20 to 30 I think that will move that needle to help our people," said the mayor.
