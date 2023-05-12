RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In a few weeks students in Rhinelander will be saying goodbye to school and hello to summer, but before they go the Rhinelander Partners in Education or PIE is trying to make sure they learn one final lesson.
While there may be numerous activities to do around the Northwoods, exploring outdoors comes with a risk. "We want to make sure that our youth stay safe and make really safe decisions," said Mike Cheslock.
Which is why the Rhinelander Partners in Education or "PIE" created a way for third grade students to learn about safety in a fun way with their annual Recreational Rodeo.
"There're parents out there that don’t have the time to expose their children to some of these activities, but also the safety aspect of the activities," said Mike.
Students learned about water safety, self-defense and even riding a bike the proper way. Sergeant Kurt Helke from the Rhinelander Police Department, says it's crucial for them to learn these skills at a young age..
"It’s essential for us to have this kind of contact with the children and make sure that we educate them on the proper way to ride a bicycle on the streets, make sure they know the proper hand singles, what to do at a cross walk, all those types of things just to make sure there is a formal presentation of that material for them," said Sergeant Kurt Helke.
With lessons that aren't normally found in classrooms, the hope is that the third grade students remember the skills for the future.
"I just hope they go home with a positive experience and some education and how to be safer in their daily lives," said Helke.