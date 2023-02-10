RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Cell phones are distracting, they can pull our attention away from important things like learning a classroom. Recently Rhinelander High School started a new policy, no cell phones in the classroom. "We originally had in our cell phone policy that it was teacher discretion if phones can be in the classroom or not," said Matthew Knott. That changed at Rhinelander High School. Since the second semester began, no cell phones have been allowed in classrooms.
"We were running irregularities with how it was enforced in the classroom, so it was difficult for students to navigate that," said Matthew Knott. "One classroom they can have it the next class they couldn’t, So a lot of staff wanted to have a universal committee agreement that cell phone has been in school," said Knott.
“I think its wonderful," said Mellisa Hasselberger. Mellisa has been a teacher for 10 years at Rhinelander High School. She says that this new policy is making is definitely making an impact on her students. "I absolutely see difference with students turning in work," said Mellisa. "I’m getting a lot more assignments turned in, because they’re like I cant be on my phone in the middle of class, so I need to do this assignment because I have nothing else to do," said Hasselberger.
Not only has it been helping students stay focused but less screen time means more face to face interaction. "Talking with their peers, talking with staff, building relationships its working well because staff is the one behind it," said Matthew. "They’re definitely gaining a lot of skills in that sense that’s going to help them later in life," said Hasselberger.
