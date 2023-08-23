RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In recent years, it's been a close fight for girls high school tennis for the Great Northern Conference. But, Rhinelander has managed to take home the conference title in 2021 and 2022.
Winning back to back titles is hard enough, but as Rhinelander's girls tennis team has it's first match next Tuesday against Pacelli, they're trying for three.
“To always work hard, keep your feet moving, get ready for every point," said senior varsity captain Shayla Coppenger.
The Rhinelander girls’ tennis team is aiming to make a habit of winning conference.
“The hardest part is probably that they’re all really consistent. They all have hard hits… just try to stay positive attitude and consistent," said senior varsity captain Tori Riopel.
In a competitive Great Northern conference, Coach Nichols looks to last year’s performance as the target for this year.
“Three words come to mind, I think work hard, and comeback because we struggled in the beginning of season, we worked hard, and then we had a big comeback to claim the conference title," said head coach Matt Nichols.
With nearly half of their players being new to the program, team captains are stepping up.
“That’s how we won conference last year, is just always supporting each other, so we have got to continue up with that this year," said Coppenger.
As they learn how to work together, all eyes are on a three-peat for conference.
“You look at the team and we lost a lot of talent but it’s just always fun to see those players who weren’t on varsity last year rise up to the occasion and just own that spot," said Nichols.
With their first conference match now less than a week away, coach wants to focus on more than just the fundamentals.
“We still need to get the ball over the net, and we work that in there, but more than that, we have got to start working on how we develop the point, how we move on the court," said Nichols.
Rhinelander will host Pacelli for their match on Tuesday at 4:30.
