RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The School District Of Rhinelander recently received a $10,000 grant from Superior Diesel.
"Superior Diesel has been a fantastic partner for our school district," said Eric Burke.
The grant will go towards new equipment for the Rhinelander Fab Lab.. Superintendent Eric Burke says this will make a huge impact for Tech Ed students.
"This equipment is going to be amazing Mike Wojtusik who is a teacher there is working closely with Superior Diesel on that purchase and is making sure that its something that our students will need and be a big part of their education," said Mike.
Fab Labs are designed to provide students a high tech workshop with hands on-education. The classes are becoming more popular so changes need to be made..
"So overall our Tech Ed area is bursting in to the scenes so we actually had to hire a new teacher, because of the need our Tech Ed area overall is very popular the classes are very popular and the Fab Lab itself is a very popular class," said Burke.
Burke believes if the school district can provide students with the best possible equipment, the more prepared they will be when they start their careers.
"We work with our partners we want them to be best prepared, our students to be best prepared for employment and so it’s really important that we make sure our equipment is up to standard also," he said.
