RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Rhinelander businesses are gearing up for this years Taste of Chocolate fundraising event. The Downtown Rhinelander Inc. group is sponsoring the fundraiser, which is reminiscent of a scene right out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
If you visit any participating downtown business between January 31 and February 18, you'll have the chance of winning coupons to a variety of downtown businesses. Chocolate bars can purchased for only $5 with each one having the possibility of being wrapped with a golden ticket inside. Out of 1,500 chocolate bars, only ten have a golden ticket. If you are lucky enough to get one of the 10 golden tickets, you'll be entered into the grand prize drawing for $500 in Downtown Bucks.
The rest of the chocolate bars will have coupons ranging from $5 to $100 to various businesses in Rhinelander, but some do include "sorry you are not a winner" tickets.
The Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe is producing the bars for the fundraiser which will go on sale Monday, January 30. They will remain on sale until February 18 or as long as supplies last.