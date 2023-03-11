Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT... Light to moderate snow is expected to continue across central, north-central, and east-central Wisconsin overnight. Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible across the area overnight, with the highest totals west of Rhinelander and Wausau and the lowest totals towards the lakeshore. Motorists can expect roads to become snow covered and slippery overnight. The moderate snow could produce snowfall rates around a half of an inch per hour and reduce visibilities to below one mile at times. Anyone traveling tonight should slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, as untreated roads and bridges will be snow covered and slippery.

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW... .A prolonged snow event is expected as low pressure slowly moves across the Great Lakes. Light to moderate snow will continue spreading across the region overnight, continue on Sunday, then come to an end from west to east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to develop Sunday afternoon, roughly from northwest to east-central Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches. * WHERE...Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult as roads become snow-covered and slippery. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&