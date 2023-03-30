RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Millions of people across the country are starting to see the impacts of the end of pandemic-extended SNAP benefits. Many are turning to food pantries as a way to afford groceries. “Food is the basic need, it’s the most basic need of probably anything," said Guy Hanson. Since the beginning of 2023, the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry has seen a rise of people shopping there. Something that Executive Director Guy Hanson has been expecting. "We have been anticipating an increase in customers for some time with COVID and all of the restrictions, but now some of the government subsidies have disappeared we are actually seeing that increase that we have been anticipating," said Guy.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as “SNAP” expired this month. Courtney Smith says, so far this year, 15 to 20 people have been signing up for the food pantry per month. "We are definitely prepared and ready," said Courtney Smith. "We are really good at logistics and organizing making sure that we have all of the food that we need to serve our neighbors so we are definitely not worried about being prepared," said Smith.
Despite the increase of customers both old and new, Smith says that the food pantry is a place where families can get that extra help. There’s no stigma or shame to come and use the pantry we really see it as a smart decision that individuals or households can make by coming here and saving. It could be a couple 100 dollars a month that someone can save in their budget and that really can go far.
The food pantry is always looking for volunteers and food donations. They’re also in the middle of their Spring Challenge where two local families will make a partial match for all donations.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com