RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - An annual tradition returned to communities across the Northwoods today. The couple dozen attendees were among the millions gathering across the nation on this day designated for prayer.
May 4th marks the national day of prayer in the U.S. Its estimated that more than 2 million people attend more than 30 thousand observances throughout the United States. That includes one here in Rhinelander that drew a couple dozen attendees.
Gathering outside the Oneida County Courthouse, participants prayed for our country, it's leadership, the military, media, business, education, church and family.
This years theme was "pray fervently in righteousness and avail much" based on a verse in James's book of the Bible.
"We're so glad that people came out. Everyday we need to be praying for our nation, its so important we do so and so to come together on this first Thursday in May and be very intentional about it is really what we wanted to do," said Pastor Rod Ankrom.
The national observance was created and signed into law in 1952 with the help of Congress under the Truman administration. In 1988, President Reagan singed an amended law that made the holiday the first Thursday in May across the country.
As for the gathering in Rhinelander, the construction nearby made it difficult for many to make it out there, but Pastor Ankrom rests assured that next May it will be back in full force.
