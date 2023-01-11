RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A frustrating day for airline travelers, as a technology issue grounded flights nationwide. In Rhinelander, the airport already had a tough task of clearing their runways of the freezing rain overnight. While they were working on that into the morning, they learn that the FAA's NOTAM communications system was down, which is essential for safe air travel.
A nationwide outage caused more than 7000 flight delays, but not for the Rhinelander airport. Operations Manager Ken Orton and his team had to make sure that other airports knew they were ready for incoming flights.
"We had problems with the NOTAM manager, we knew we started having a problem last night.and the whole system went down. We just used everything in our arsenal to try to keep the runways open," said Orton.
After preparing the runway conditions report, they would normally share the details with air missions. This time, they had to think outside the box. Operations specialist Chris Paine called up the Minneapolis airport to say all systems go.
"Even if we would have given them our information, they would have not been able to read it so by communicating with Minneapolis, which is pretty much our hub. they control what comes and goes here, they relayed that to our pilots, so they put the word out," said Paine.
Thanks to the operation, one Delta flight the was able to land despite the closures elsewhere. Orton called the success a group effort. Airport director Matthew Leitner had nothing but good things to say for the crew that spends holidays making sure that flights stay on schedule. The system is back up and slowly running now, but the FAA's is troubleshooting the issue further.
