LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Communities across the Northwoods have already passed record amounts of snow this season. That's especially true in the Northern part of the state where a spring storm is in full force.
Northwoods businesses are gearing up for summer season, but are on standby for welcoming tourists for now.
It’s May 1st and its still snowing in Land O' Lakes, where they’ve seen between 12-14 inches of snow in the last 48 hours and counting. That number keeps rising as does the record snowfall numbers.
“I thought a little bit, maybe. But this wind is blustery too. It’s brutal," said Karen Weaver who owns the Tackle Box in downtown Land O' Lakes.
Local business owners are singing a familiar song, but with a twist.
“Rain, rain, how about snow, snow go away, come back next fall," said Weaver.
Tourist stops like the Tackle Box are waiting to welcome more customers soon.
“We’re getting a lot of phone calls about the lake conditions, etc. It does affect the spawning time with the fish also," said Weaver.
“It’s unbelievable, I can’t expect that it’s snowing May 1st," said Suman Kandel who owns Dawson's Per Asian Cuisine restaurant.
The new spot will hold its grand opening this weekend, hopefully with the snow gone, and tourists in town.
“We are enjoying it here, and we like to give the people something different. That’s why we are here," said Kandel.
While it doesn’t look like it right now, it certainly won’t be long before the weather turns and summer tourism is in full swing.
