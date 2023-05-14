RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Sunday the RASTA Rally Mountain Bike returned to Rhinelander, giving mountain bike enthusiasts to celebrate the start of the new season.
This event started back in the 1980's and has evolved over the years. The race was broken into to different categories A short course which was 6 miles and the long course 16 which was 16 miles.
Laura MacFarland the President of RASTA says people are excited to be outside enjoying the outdoors.
"Everybody likes to come out here it’s kind of a celebration of the beginning of the biking season," Laura MacFarland. "Our numbers showed this year that people are extra excited after the extra long hard winter that we have dry hard trails that are ready to ride," said MacFarland.
60 riders had the opportunity to see the beautiful Washburn Silent Sport trials that was groomed by volunteers. MacFarland believes the sport has a bright future especially for the youth.
"We hope that this event continues to grow and we hope that the sports in general continues to grow this year," said Laura. "We are really excited that we have a lot of 13 and under boys racing that shows promise for the future," said MacFarland.
