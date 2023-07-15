RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rainbow Hodags hosted their annual Northwoods Pride Festival at Nicolet College on Saturday. The goal is to help build trusting relationships and a safe space for the LGBTQ community with entertainment, interactions, and educational opportunities.
Di Wu the co-advisor of the Rainbow Hodags says people always look forward to this event.
"People are smiling and feel being their authentic self and being able to having people in their life and support them," said Di Wu.
Throughout the day, various activities were offered for people to participate in. Ranging from a resource fair and even a drag show, Wu says educating others on this topic is critical.
"It’s very important I think to educate people about we are different we all have a unique self and we need to be open and be embracing about that diversity so you hope that you can join us," said Wu.
All the proceeds made from todays event will go towards the Rainbow Hodags.
