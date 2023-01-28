RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - If your looking for a fun way to end your weekend listen up. The USSA Prostar Series is currently hosting the Inaugural Sprint World Cup at the Wausau 525 Racetrack. Today the competition shifted to a whole different gear with qualifiers finishing last night. Media Director, Brett Richter believes a lot people enjoy these types of races. "It’s a fantastic day we got a great crowd on hand we got great racers," said Brett Richter. "We got racers from several parts of Canada, several states in the United States we have 29 drivers in our premiere class which no race anywhere has seen numbers like that in like 5 years probably," he said.
180 racers were on the track flying around up to 90 mph. Spectators were on their feet cheering, with full of excitement. "You can go inside and get warm you can go outside and watch you can go back and forth it’s a great winter activity," said Brett. "It's something to take your kids to there’s action speed noise all of those things we love," he added.
Sunday is the last day of the event with races starting bright and early at 9:30 AM. For more information you can click here
