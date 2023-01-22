WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Protesters in favor of women's reproductive rights gathered around the country Sunday for the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. At Wausau's 400 block, organizer Nancy Stencil said the rally, which was dubbed is Bigger Than Roe, is more than just about the case, which was overturned last year.
On February 21, the primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be held. Then, on April 4th, the state will elect a new Supreme Court Justice. "There's two candidates that are progressive, there's two who are not and it is important to get out there and vote... it's the only way you're going to change things," said Stencil.
She went on to say that while there are rallies which take place in much larger cities, it is important for residents in Wausau to express their opinions. "Even cities that are not as large as Milwaukee and Madison need to be represented, we're just as important," said Stencil.
In the nation's capital, abortion rights groups marched through the streets waving banners and chanting, demanding better abortion care access.
The anniversary comes just a few months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark legislation, and a couple days after the annual national March for Life Rally.