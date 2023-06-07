Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&