PRESQUE ISLE, Wis. (WJFW) - Dancing requires constant movement meaning it's hard to capture it in still images, but one Vilas County artist decided he was going to overcome that challenge. For the past 14 years Mark Schermeister has been photographing dance, his mission is to create art that showcases the beauty of the world around us.
"This is the exciting part of it we are really excited to be doing something different," said Mark Schermeister.
Presque Isle Community Library is a place where people come to check out books but recently, they decided to spice up the building by hosting a photography exhibit called “The Northwoods Dance Project”.
"The Northwoods Dance Project is an initiative to promote and publicize dance in the Northwoods and additionally to promote the art form of dance imagery in particular," said Mark.
Library Director Christal Schermeister-Simmons believes having these pieces in the library allows the community to experience something different.
"They have been really excited about this exhibit and it’s always great to see the local dancers and love seeing the young ones and the art and the youth having a fun time dancing," said Christal Schermeister-Simmons.
The exhibit features 83 different photographs and showcases dancers like Tayden and Gabriella. They feel honored that they are able to share their passion with others.
"Pretty shocked I like to dance, but when I found out that I can do this it was really cool," said Tayden Hodkinson.
"I’m beyond grateful that I get to share my love of dance with everybody in the Northwoods," said Gabriella Hansen.
While this may a brand new exhibit, Mark Schermeister is just getting started.
"I love it, it’s a passion I can’t get enough of it and I’m looking forward to doing more," said Mark Schermeister.
The photos will on display until June 30th, the next step is to showcase more dancers at libraries around the Northwoods.