TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A tasty tradition is returning to the Northwoods as Taste of Tomahawk 2023 will be held at Inshalla Country Club tomorrow.
Preparations are well underway for welcoming businesses to the annual event. 17 vendors will be in attendance. Sherry Hulett, runs the event with the Tomahawk Chamber.
"I like that interaction between how the business owners get involved and get really into the theme of things, and the attendees as well. It just looks and provides the atmosphere for a really fun event," said Hulett.
One of the businesses preparing for the event is Nacho's Mexican Grill in downtown Tomahawk. Their cooks are busy preparing to share their best dishes with the community.
"It promotes so people know whose here and who is in the community, like more businesses and what they have to offer," said Ignacio Fuentes, owner of the restaurant.
Tickets are still available at the trigs in Tomahawk. The event starts on Saturday at 1pm, with hundreds are expected to turnout.
