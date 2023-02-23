RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - If you received a delivery through the postal service in the Northwoods, chances are it passed through the Rhinelander Post Office. The motto through rain sleet and snow was put to the test today. "We are expected to deliver for America in any conditions," said Anthony Turek. The Rhinelander Post Office has 18 routes per day, Postmaster Anthony Turek says despite the weather, that wont change. "This type of weather, the challenge it will slow them down in terms of how long its going to take them to finish their route the bigger issue is with safety," said Anthony.
The best way to help out postal workers during conditions like this is to make sure you clear as much space as possible around your mailbox. This will allow them to deliver mail much quicker. "The other one is the sidewalks, steps and porches," said Turek. "Just shovel them off, you don’t need to go excessive with making a perfect path, but just one they can go up and down safely," he added. Turek believes while deep snow slows down delivery drivers, it also bring out the best of them. "That helps us stay focused and make sure like a day like today, conditions like these we are going to still go out and do it we are going to show up at your door, drop off the mail we are going to leave go to the next one so on and so forth," said Turek.
Whether its rain, sleet or snow Turek believes his team will be ready for whatever comes their way. Until someone tells us we are not doing it because conditions are so bad then they are not bad enough we are not going to be out there.
