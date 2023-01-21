ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WJFW) - You may have heard of Comic-Con, a convention which focuses on comic books held each year in the San Diego, but have you heard of Evercon? It's an event which has been a bit of a tradition for 23 years in central Wisconsin, bringing in gaming enthusiasts from all over the state for a weekend to share their love for anything from card games like Uno to the popular video games like Super Smash Bros. Convention Owner, Matt Pijan says there's something for everyone. "We have the entire convention center this year so we got board games, role playing games we have light saber duels last night we had a wresting tournament," said Matt Pijan.
He says this is the biggest event in Evercon's history with an estimated 2,000 people or more who are expected to show up. "This is a dream come true, this is what I consider my happy place when I think of the place I want to be this is it," said Matt.
If you're interested in attending be sure to do so soon... it ends Sunday at 5PM. For information visit here