Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING... Areas of freezing fog may develop over north central and parts of central Wisconsin overnight into Sunday morning. The fog could reduce visibilities to a half mile or less, and deposit a thin layer of ice on area roads. Poor visibility and slick roads may result in hazardous travel conditions, especially on untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. Anyone with travel plans across north central and central Wisconsin later tonight into Sunday morning should be prepared for the possibility of fog and icy roads. Motorists should exercise caution.