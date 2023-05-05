RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A pop up market was brought to Rhinelander today where independent vendors were gathered near the post office in downtown Rhinelander.
This pop up tent had special meaning for more reasons than one. Of course its the first one of the season, and people were happy to get outside for the warmer weather. Its also in a new location.
Arthur Merget was there cooking for a cause. All proceeds from his trailer went to help cover funeral expenses for the families of the Merrill teens found dead last month.
"Just giving back and being able to help the families in their time of trouble, in their time of need, and the trailer's able to do that and it does it in a big way," said Merget.
Merget's stand was well attended, drawing people to the other stops at the craft fair. That includes Jerry Odehnal who was selling spices and baked goods.
"These are all new folks that hadn't heard us or seen us before, everybody's excited about what's going on over there. What are all of those tents doing over there?" said Odehnal.
After being hosted by the chamber last year, the pop up market decided to move it to this busier location downtown.
It will run on the first Friday of the month through October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each month, a different food truck will be present to highlight unique food choices up North.
