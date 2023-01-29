RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A snowmobile accident in Oneida County on Friday evening left one person dead while trying to pass another snowmobile in the town of Nokomis. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Matthew R. Finstrom (41) of Plainfield Illinois died as the result of the crash.
In a press release, the Sheriff's Office says the call came in around 11:10PM, Friday to a location on trail 51 south of intersection 300. Upon arrival deputies determined that a snowmobile was traveling at a high rate of speed while passing another. The passing snowmobile, operated by Finstrom was unable to "negotiate a curve," according to the press release. They say as a result, Finstrom was ejected from the snowmobile and struck a fence post. Witnesses attempted life saving measures however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is completing the accident report. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Nokomis Fire and first responders, Oneida County EMS, Tomahawk EMS, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and the Oneida County Medic