NEW YORK, NY (WJFW) - More than 90 thousand are on the wait list for a new kidney. To put that into perspective, it would take a full stadium of donors to fill that need.
But as one couple from Plover explains, if you don't know that's an issue, how can you help? That's where the Organ Trail comes in.
The Organ Trail project all started at a bar in Louisiana, when
“If he wouldn’t have done that, wouldn’t have gone into the bar, then I would’ve never met him," said Mark Scotch.
At that bar, Mark and Lynn Scotch met Hugh Smith, a man in need of a new kidney.
“We’re just normal people, and this doesn’t take a super human effort to help somebody and it just grows," said Mark Scotch.
Mark was so moved, that he offered up his kidney to the National Kidney Registry Voucher program
In return, Hugh moved up the waitlist with a special voucher.
“By the end of the day, I couldn’t think of a single good reason why I wouldn’t also look into doing it," said Lynn.
Lynn soon followed suit, donating to young Cooper.
After loosing their son tragically years prior, donating her voucher was a way to honor his life by saving another.
“We we’re afforded the opportunity to donate his organs and as an adult after that, it was always a huge regret for me, and Mark knew that, and this has been a way to come full circle and help another little boy," said Lynn Scotch.
Donating their kidneys was combined with Mark’s passion for cycling around the country to raise awareness.
“I thought it would be a good catch, some guy riding a bike on 1 kidney, and then it became more than that. It became to demonstrate that you really could donate a kidney and go back to your life," said Mark Scotch
At an appearance and surprise on The Today Show, they were surprised by their voucher recipients.
“I was thinking what more can we do, this is it, we’re on the today show and we’ve done just about everything we can do, and then when Hugh came out, that was a surprise, but when Katie, Eric, and little Cooper and his sister Evie came out that really blew me away," said Mark Scotch.
If you'd like to learn more you can visit their website at markscotch.com and remember one donation can save a life.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”